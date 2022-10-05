Obi: See The Post That Made Governor Okowa’s Commissioner To Sack His Aide (Photos)

Gov Okowa’s commissioner fires aide for supporting Peter Obi

Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, a Commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has fired his aide, Atare Awin for lending support to the presidential bid of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports this is contained in a statement personally signed and released on Tuesday by Ofoni, the Commissioner in charge of the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Audit in Delta, under who Awin served as Media Technical Aide.

Awin had repeatedly publicly shown support for Peter Obi, but in the statement released by Ofoni, he stated that Awin was fired for sharing counter opinions about Governor Okowa’s administration.

The statement reads: “I wish to inform you, of your disengagement as Special Assistant Technical Aide to my office as the Delta State Commissioner for Project Monitoring/Audit.

“This decision became necessary owing to your well-publicized opinions on the policies and programs of the Delta State Government and PDP at large, which are in contradiction to what the State Government had achieved in the last 7 years.

“As a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council, I wish to distance myself from the opinions you expressed on your platforms, as it does not represent my stand on the performance of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa administration which has been well credited for the overall transformation in the State by way of giant strides in infrastructure, social development, job creation, wealth creation and the overall development across the State.

“This disengagement is with immediate effect. I, therefore, wish you well in your future political endeavours”.

https://thenewsguru.com/news/breaking-gov-okowas-commissioner-fires-aide-for-supporting-peter-obi/

Human Right activist, Harrison Gwamnishu reacts:

Dear Awin Atare

On behalf of Obidient Deltans, I sympathise with you over your SACK for speaking TRUTH TO POWER.

We will soon get there where everyone will be proud of Governance and never be scared to Soro Soke.

Please kindly check your DM.

Harrison Gwamnishu



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02ko9JHAWmjk2aBS3HGfXFuVrpRsVe6hRAJMwuF9bZ6mmB3wiECTFyvEm7TcqfBtXml&id=100000479373538

