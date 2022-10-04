Obi Should Go Back To His State And Campaign – Lagos Deputy Governor (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39g8byB1pTY

Peter Obi is campaigning in Lagos because we developed and stabilized it. He should go back to his state and campaign – Lagos Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat (video)

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat has been caught on video launching a verbal attack at Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the video, Hamzat was heard saying that Peter Obi is campaigning in Lagos after “they developed and stabilized” the South-West state.

The Lagos state Deputy Governor who also claimed that Peter Obi can’t campaign in Lagos, asked the former Anambra state governor to go back to his state.

Watch the video above………..



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/10/peter-obi-is-campaigning-in-lagos-because-we-developed-and-stabilized-it-he-should-go-back-to-his-state-and-campaign-lagos-deputy-governor-babafemi-hamzat-video-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related