Obi Should Go Back To His State And Campaign – Lagos Deputy Governor (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39g8byB1pTY

Peter Obi is campaigning in Lagos because we developed and stabilized it. He should go back to his state and campaign – Lagos Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat (video)

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat has been caught on video launching a verbal attack at Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the video, Hamzat was heard saying that Peter Obi is campaigning in Lagos after “they developed and stabilized” the South-West state.

The Lagos state Deputy Governor who also claimed that Peter Obi can’t campaign in Lagos, asked the former Anambra state governor to go back to his state.

Watch the video above………..

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/10/peter-obi-is-campaigning-in-lagos-because-we-developed-and-stabilized-it-he-should-go-back-to-his-state-and-campaign-lagos-deputy-governor-babafemi-hamzat-video-2.html

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: