Obidient Movement Are Rattled By APC Rallies – Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Empty Barrels Make The Loudest Noise: APC Rallies Rattles Obidient Movement

When Oyingbo they tell us proverbs and idioms we no dey ever listen na the one wey we wan hear na we dey put ear put for ground.

You don hear the Phrase “Empty Drums Make The Loudest Noise? “

The proverb connects the hollow inside of a drum (or ship or container) and its loud sound to an uninformed person’s empty thinking and talkative disposition. This statement is commonly used to discredit someone who is making their opinion widely known.

This phrase makes sense because if you hit an empty barrel it makes a loud echo ‘boom’.

A full barrel will produce a significantly lower-pitched and quieter sound when struck since there is no room within for the sound to reverberate.

Before the start of the electoral campaigns, the Obidient Movement, which lacks leadership and direction, was all over the place making noises about doing one million marches, twenty million marches, and so on. In Delta State, they held a five million march in a stadium with a seating capacity of 15,000 people and tagged it 5 million march.

Because of their selfishness in taking into account the gullibility of the people who are angry with the current situation of high cost of living, which is not limited to Nigeria alone but a global problem.(Nigeria still remains the cheapest country to live in the world)

They began the so-called million marches by pleading with benefactors for money and setting up gatherings on busy roads to make it appear as though the entire world was present. You would embellish the number if there were 2,000 people on a busy street.

My people say na village wey masquerade sabi na e dey fit disappear.

These people know that the youths between the ages of 18 and 30 have no leadership direction, so they exploit their weaknesses, such as the #Endsars crisis, which occurred in Ughelli Delta State under the leadership of a PDP state and was transferred to Lagos under the leadership of an APC state so they could loot and steal for their own selfish ends while also discrediting the Jagaban.

Similar to how we witnessed the poorly motivated #Endsars movement come to an end naturally, we are currently witnessing the Obidient Movement, which originally evolved from IPOB, come to an end naturally.

As INEC officially lifts the ban on electoral campaigns, the empty barrel can no longer be heard as they are mired in a savage leadership dispute involving their youth leader and even their presidential candidate.

The youth leader was suspended because he was accused of diverting RALLLY funds to his personal account, the snake wey bite youth leader na take same tail flog their Presidential candidate, Peter Obi who is also being accused of diverting campaign donations to his personal account.

Now the electoral campaigns have started proper the APC is turning up with monster rallies and the Obidient are saying bought crowd, can APC and PDP buy the whole of Nigeria? So APC would be buying their mothers and fathers with peanuts?

If we compare the crowds at the Lagos solidarity walks for Tinubu over the last two weeks to the Obidient movement that kept shouting million march in Lagos , then we can conclude Seyi Tinubu’s Lagos rally yesterday was equivalent to a hundred million man march.

Seyi Tinubu is campaigning for his father, and Oluremi can be seen everywhere yelling APC, but we have yet to identify Peter Obi’s wife or children. I am sure they are busy watching after their Father’s businesses and large investments, ensuring that no SHISHI is lost.

Person dey sick for bed almost at the point of death all him children come visit am for hospital, e dey vex come begin ask dem , who dem leave for shop make e watch the workers make dem no thief daily sales, una sabi the story na?

Jungle don mature we no see rallies again from Obidient Movement, yesterday their rally at Sokoto was as scanty as anything, you know say all those places you can not mobilize people anyhow, so it was clear that they don’t even know them there at all. Even cars no dey to join them, you know say trenches na where the work day.

If Obideint wishes to have a rally, they will yell upadan and go to their major marketplaces in the township and tell the traders to join the rally, but in the trenches, villages, and hamlets, such cunny scripts have no place.

Indeed the Empty barrels make the loudest noise.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah I dey inside Bush Radio Academy come beat me.

