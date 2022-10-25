“Obidients’ Are Angry Because They Want Change – Peter Obi (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0x5NnztaMw

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his followers and members of the ‘Obidient’ movement are mostly Nigerians who are angry over the bad state of the nation and demand change, IGBERETV reports.

Peter Obi stated this on Monday while appearing on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he responded to a question bordering on the aggressive attitude of some of his followers on social media.

Peter Obi said that there are some people from his opponent camp who have disguised as his followers to perpetrate indecency. He said that the real ‘Obidients’ are the ones that are deeply hurt by the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

He said,

“I have answered this several times. One, there is infiltration by opponents, and there are those who believe in me who are angry.

I’m telling them please, but some of them are angry. Some of them have been out of school for the past ten years without jobs. You cannot control their anger. All I can do is an appeal.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1430866/obidients-angry-want-change-peter-obi-video/

