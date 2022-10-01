Obidients March In Kafanchan, Kaduna State (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Obidients in kafanchan are currently on the streets in solidarity with peter obi. Kafanchan is in southern kaduna and they’ve face alot of tribulations in the last 7years

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: