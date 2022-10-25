Obidients Want Us To Vote Obi Because Of Beer – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri says Atiku talks about achievements, payment of debt as the Chair of the National Economic Council under Obj.

* Says Tinubu talks about infrastructure; roads and bridges.

* Says but when Obi talks achievements, all we hear is BREWERY, he asked if Obi think development is only about beer?

A Governor of Ogun attracted 2 cement factories to Ogun. A Lagos Governor of Lagos attracted the $19 billion Dangote Refinery to Lagos. A Governor of Nasarawa attracted the biggest rice mill in Nigeria to his state. And Obidients want us to vote Obi because of beer

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1584910681903665153?t=C4m6YgPOY4t0bjJE1djzgg&s=19

When Atiku talks achievements, he lists paying off Nigeria’s total debt as Chair of the National Economic Council under Obj. Tinubu lists roads and bridges. But when Obi talks achievements, all we hear is BREWERY! Does Obi think development is only about beer?

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1584908387967537154?t=eYi1jmddBeVUtOwOuH5Rhw&s=19

