Obituary Of The Civilian Aka ‘MTN’ Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra (Photo)

Unknown Gunmen Attacked Military Unit In Umunze On September 28th, 2022.

One Civilian Popularly Known As “MTN” Was Also Killed By The Unknown Gunmen, during the Army Attack In Umunze Town In Anambra State.

Family Of The Deceased Has released his burial Obituary, As Sighted By NaijaCover On Facebook On October 3rd, 2022.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace Amen.

See His Obituary Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

