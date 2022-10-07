OCI Foundation Bags Humanitarian Role Model Of The Year & UN Peace Awards

OCI Foundation Bags Humanitarian Role Model Of The Year Award at Africa NGO Festival; Wins UN Peace Award

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf4FZf_YPkw

A non-governmental organisation with a cardinal focus on women’s health and anti-cancer campaign, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation International has been honoured with the prestigious award of Humanitarian Role Model Of The Year at the recently concluded African NGOs and International Donor Organizations festival.

The event which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja was organized by Ango Media in partnership Roost Foundation.

It was designed to celebrate the achievements of Non-Governmental Organizations that have impacted lives in the area of Healthcare Delivery, Food Aid, Human Development and Sustainability Programmes in Africa.

OCI Foundation was represented by AlexReports and OCI Team who received the award on behalf of the foundation.

The event attracted high profile individuals NGOs and their owners, including the First Lady of Bauchi state.

The CEO, ANGO Media, Samaila Vangawa had earlier hinted that the Main day morning event will be a success story exhibition where non-profit organizations, civil society organisations, social enterprise agencies exhibit photos that tell their stories.

It also featured an interactive moment where organizations, stakeholders and funders interacted to find solutions to some of their challenges.

There was also the induction of non-profit African Ambassadors which include men and women who support the works of noprofit organizations in Africa.

There was also the unveiling of African NGOs and international donor organizations magazine which is expected to be a monthly publication for platform that will create awareness on the activities of nonprofit in Africa.

OCI Foundation recently rewarded one of its national champion and the founder, Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation, Rev. Dr. Austin Epunam with a Mercedes ML 350 SUV in appreciation for his hard work in actualising the dreams of the group.

The foundation had earlier in the year assembled women and political leaders, including Mrs. Aisha Buhari along the with wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba and Nollywood stars to witness the flag off of the Arm Our Youths, ArOY anti-cancer health campaign as part of the Foundation’s activities marking the 2022 International Cancer Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-DtGUuuui0

Not long ago, the president and founder OCI Foundation, Dr Chris Ifediora was among the 10 distinguished Nigerians honoured with the prestigious “Mayor of World Peace (MP-UN)” Award at the 2022 World Peace Day Celebration by the United Nations Peace and Positive Awareness Living Centre (UN-PEPOLAC). The MP-UN is the highest honour on offer by the UN-PEPOLAC.

According to the Trustees and Special Projects Committee of UN-PEPOLAC, this Investiture, as well as the Invitation as a “Special Guest to the Ceremony”, was due to Dr Ifediora’s “pedigree, contributions to world peace, and human capital development in Nigeria through health initiatives and empowerment projects”.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related