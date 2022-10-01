October 1st 1960: Last Lowering Of The Union Jack – Akano Salaudeen’s Historic Role

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMC34KhZCf8

At midnight on 1 October 1960, Salaudeen Akano, then a naval rating, lowered the British Union Jack for the last time and hoisted the green-white-green flag of the Federation of Nigeria for the first time, signifying Nigeria’s attainment of political independence.

Akano later got commissioned into the officer corps and rose to the rank of commodore. Akano attained the rank of Commodore and retired from the navy in 1992. By a supreme twist of fate, he died aged 62, on 1 October 2001

By 1960, the Nigerian officers in the Royal Nigerian Navy included Lieutenants Wey, Pearse, Akinloye and Chiazor. Sub Lieutenants Victor Oduwaiye, Oni, Duyile and Martins.

Chiazor commanded the Navy platoon that lowered the Union Jack and hoisted the Nigerian Flag during Independence in 1960. He ordered Salaudeen Akano, an Ordinary Seaman, to lower the British flag.

