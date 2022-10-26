Old Currencies To Expire 31/01/2023: Special Press Briefing By Emefiele (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0o2GVa4K_ME

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday, disclosed that plans were afoot to unveil new redenominated naira notes by December 15 this year, asking depositors to hit the banks to exchange their old currencies for the new ones before the January 31, 2023 expiration date.

Emefiele made the disclosure at a special media briefing in Abuja, saying the move has since secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders.

He said move was also to retrieve huge funds outside the banks.

