It Is Well: Oluremi Tinubu Visits Benue State , Commiserates With Flood Victims

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, paid a visit to the good people of Benue State yesterday to offer support to those affected by the flood tragedy.

Senator Oluremi, who was at the Government House to pay a visit to Governor Ortom and his family, was received by Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the APC Governorship Candidate for Benue State.

It was a memorable visit that revealed Oluremi’s compassionate side as she mingled with a large gathering of disaster victims. She did the right thing by donating relief supplies and funds to help them out.

Nigeria is experiencing terrible times as a result of floods that have devastated various communities across the Federation.

Check out the photographs from the visit, which has gotten a lot of praise from Nigerians.

