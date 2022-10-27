Ondo PDP Inaugurates 533-Man Presidential Campaign Council For Atiku

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, inaugurated a 533-man Presidential Campaign Council for the presidential election.

The council members included a former Ambassador to the Central African Republic, Roland Omowa, a former National Vice Chairman of the PDP ( South-West), Dr Eddy Olafeso, a former chairman of the party in the state, Dr Tayo Dairo, a former governorship candidate of the party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede among others. Omowa was appointed as the chairman of the council.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Adams, informed members of the party that the selection of the principal officers of the campaign council was in line with the order of the PDP National Executive Council.

“Besides the three principal officers of the campaign council, another 530 persons were also selected and inaugurated cutting across all the wards in the state,” the chairman explained.

Addressing the 530 members of the campaign council, Dr. Olafeso, who is a Director-General of the campaign council, stated that the party adopted the measure “to rescue Nigerians today.”

“It is a must-win election because of the state of this nation. Atiku has dedicated his life to making life easy for Nigerians. It’s our duty to convince the people, to see a better future for Nigeria rather than for ourselves.

“They’ve stolen all our patrimony. Our dignity was eroded. Our women were taken to the jungle and raped. This is an opportunity to build a better Nigeria. It’s only good governance led by Atiku that can bring back the kind of government we want,” he said.

Jegede, in his address, expressed confidence that PDP would repeat the 2019 feat in the state when the party won the presidential election in the state.

He said, “We are going to do better than what we did in 2019. This is a winning team. We are all generals in this war. Let us go and work as one. The suffering is too much in the land. By the grace of God, we shall send them away. If you vote for Atiku, he will need the support of those in the National Assembly. So let’s vote for all candidates of PDP.”

The chairman of the campaign council, Omowa enjoined all members of the party to support the campaign council for success in the forthcoming general elections.



