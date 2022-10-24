Ooni Of Ife To Marry 6th Wife On Monday

:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, is set to marry his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday October 24, 2022[/b].

The announcement was made by the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The monarch had on Thursday, October 20, 2022 married his fifth wife and founder of African Fashion Week, Ronke Ademiluyi who is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

According to the Olafare, the Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess who hails from Ijebu land.

“Tomorrow is the D-day.”

[b]After his marriage to Naomi Silekunola failed in December 2021, the monarch has since married five women in less than two months. The queens are; Mariam Anako, who is now his wife, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai; Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022 and Ronke Ademiluyi, O ctober 20, 2022.

Source: https://punchng.com/Ooni-of-Ife-to-marry-6th-wife-Monday

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related