Oshiomhole In Vigorous Workout (Pictures)

See Impressive Video Of Oshiomhole In Vigorous Workout

If I were to do this report in Asari Dokubo’s voice, I would begin by saying Seventy-Year-Old Man…well this is an amazing and inspiring video.

We saw APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu working out last week, and it was pretty impressive.

We know that the APC will launch its presidential campaign soon, and seeing its top generals engage in fitness activities reminds us that the upcoming elections will be a marathon.

Your Excellency, we hope say dem no vex you oh? Keep up the great work; after all, health is wealth.

See the viral video, which was shared on the former Edo State governor’s social media accounts.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/who-vex-adams-oshiomhole-ex-gov-of-edo-posts-video-of-incredible-physical-workout/

Source iReporteronline

