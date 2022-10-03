Bashir Ahmad who lost an election and went on a twitter tantrum like a small boy just said that their map has shown that Tinubu will win 16 states while Obi will win 5 states , Atiku will win 6 while kwankwaso will win 1 state.
https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1577003169615577088?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Our Poll Map Shows That Tinubu Will Win 16 States, Obi Will Win 5 – Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad who lost an election and went on a twitter tantrum like a small boy just said that their map has shown that Tinubu will win 16 states while Obi will win 5 states , Atiku will win 6 while kwankwaso will win 1 state.