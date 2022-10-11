Oyo: Kidnappers Kill Iseyin Farmer, Three Others Still In Captivity

One of the farmers abducted in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Saturday has been killed.

DAILY POST was informed of the death on Monday evening.

Recall that the Oyo State Government had confirmed the abduction of four farmers in Iseyin on Saturday.

The government said it had deployed some security agents to the town to ensure the release of the farmers.

DAILY POST learnt that the kidnappers had demanded ransom for the victims before one of them was killed.

Our correspondent gathered that the body of the yet-to-be-named farmer has been retrieved by the security agents.

The remains of the deceased has been kept for identification and burial by his family.

The body was dumped at the settlement, causing panic among families and friends of other kidnapped farmers.

