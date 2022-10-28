Pablo Mari, Five Others Stabbed In A Milan Shopping Centre. Suspect Arrested

The 46-year old suspect is said to have mental problems

ARSENAL star Pablo Mari is in critical condition in hospital after being STABBED in a Milan shopping centre, according to reports.

The centre-back, 29, currently on loan at Serie A side Monza, is one of six people to have been attacked.

Mari was amongst those rushed to hospital.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim the Spaniard is in “critical condition” along with two other victims.

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested by local police.

Officials have moved swiftly to reveal the attack is not believed to be terror related.

On the horrific stabbing spree, one eyewitness said: “Now that we are far away we are calmer, but we were really terrified.

“We did not understand what was happening, we saw people running away in tears.”

