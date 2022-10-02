Panic As Nigerian Lady Leaves Suicidal Notes On Facebook (Pictures)

A Port Harcourt Based Woman, Onwuzuruike Chidera, has got friends worried after she posted suicidal notes on Facebook.

In The Notes Posted On Facebook As Sighted By NaijaCover On Sunday, October 2, 2022, she bid herself farewell, saying that “they are here to take her home”

“Rest In Peace, Dera. You have done your best. Rest, now.” She Added.

According to entrepreneur, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, the lady has been battling chronic clinical depression.

“Please, who ever that knows where Onwuzuruike Chidera lives in Portharcourt should please go and check up on her. My friend is battling chronic clinical depression and I came online to see her posing cryptic suicidal message on her page on Facebook. She is not taking my calls as I have been calling her for the past 30 minutes,” he said.

See Photo And Reactions As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

