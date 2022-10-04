Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Bows, Hosts King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall And Wife In London

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega recently played host to KWAM1 and his family at his home in London. The controversial pastor who is the founder of SpacNation in London threw the doors of his home open to welcome the Mayegun of Yorubaland, his wife, Emmanuella Marshal and children.

Pastor Tobi respectfully bowed to welcome the Fuji legend coupled with a handshake after which they were treated to a Kings meal.

Kwam1 after encounter wrote:

“My visit to London in England, after my primary assignment, Myself and Wife Ajike, my children Fatima and El-Amin visit a great long time friend, His Eminence Pastor Tobby Adegboyega, his wife and kids together with many of his team of young pastors, treated us to a superlative reception and dinner.

He is truly a man of God by his humility and sense of openness to all people.

A great role model to lots of young people in England where he has his ministry Headquarters and across the globe.

Thank you sir, for receiving us in your palatial castle, am soo honored.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IBu6-UlBwg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related