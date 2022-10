Pastor Tobi Adegboyeha of Spac Nation gifts Davido‘s Baby Mama and Fiancee Chioma Rowland, a Birkin Bag worth $95,000 which is about N70,000,000.

According to the Pastor, the bag requires travel documents to kove from one country to the other. He is heard telling the couple, “you can’t carry the bag through the border if you don’t have this document”.

Davido was very grateful as he hugged the pastor and shouted, ‘ My Pastor’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ez9RyDHV24U

