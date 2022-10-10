Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Monday said the mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rescue and rebuild Nigeria has started as the party flags off its presidential campaign in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital.

The flag off ceremony is taking place at the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a picture posted on his official Facebook handle, Saraki who is the Special Envoy to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar wrote “The energy and atmosphere in Uyo ahead of the #PDPCampaignFlagOff is exhilarating!”

“Our mission to rescue and rebuild this nation has only just begun”.

“#PowerToThePeople #AtikuOkowa2023”.

https://independent.ng/pdp-campaign-flagoff-our-mission-to-rescue-rebuild-nigeria-has-begun-saraki/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related