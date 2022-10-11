PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-Off Without Wike And Co, A Win For Tinubu?

Win-Win For Tinubu: PDP Flags off Presidential Campaign Without Wike And Co, Matters Arising

There is this proverb in local parlance that says, “If tenant beat landlord or landlord beat tenant na tenant go still pack comot from landlord house”

As colourful as yesterday’s PDP presidential flag-off ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was, observers say it was missing some key players, whose absence dealt a serious blow to the opposition party’s hopes of retaking the top spot in the nation.

The absence of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Seyi Makinde of Oyo clearly shows all is not well.

The PDP situation is similar to the proverb above in that it does not matter who wins the battle, if Landlord sleeps with tenant’s wife or the tenant sleep with landlord’s wife, when kasala burst, na tenant go still pack comot from landlord house.

With the latest revelations coming out of the PDP it is clear that these five governors are on their way out of the party as far as the presidential elections is concerned.

So, let us examine the PDP crisis holistically and tell ourselves the gospel truth: if we woke up today to the screaming headline, “APC In Trouble As Five Governors Set To Defect To PDP,” what would be your reaction?

Some would say , “Adieu, late APC of Blessed Memory,” “it is finished for the APC,” and other phrases would be used in reaction to such a preposterous headline.

However, given that the opposite is the case, no one is speaking anywhere, so what are the complexities of such an action?

First and foremost, the crack in the wall indicates that the APC is in a win-win situation in terms of the presidential election, regardless of where the pendulum swings.

These dissatisfied governors now have three options, from which they will most likely select one.

Defect to a different registered party and become the well-known third force. This scenario, which is highly unlikely, would see these governors rally behind another political party and its presidential candidate.

The PDP would suffer more if they continued down this path because they would inevitably split the PDP’s vote with their newly found bride.

The second option is to defect to the LP or NNPP and support Peter Obi or Kwankwaso. This move would be detrimental to the PDP once again, though it is unlikely because the LP and NNPP are more of a one-man party, making it difficult to accommodate the personal interests of these five Governors as well as their supporters.

The final option is to defect to the ruling APC and be assured of a safe landing and larger accommodations for themselves and their massive supporters.

In all three options mentioned above the PDP would be the greatest loser and the irony of it all is that the APC would be the greatest beneficiary.

As long as the disgruntled governors remain outside the PDP, whichever tent they pitch will benefit Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The only oddity in this scenario is why Atiku and the PDP are acting so adamantly and carelessly when it comes to these issues with these five governors.

This might just be a case of who “Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat” i.e

“Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad.”

Meanwhile, the APC would be flagging off its presidential campaign any moment from now.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

