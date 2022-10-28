PDP Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani Sings Praises Of Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu #Citi_BOY:

The Governors from the class of 1999 may still be the nation’s top system builders and political reformers.

Many have forgotten that the class of 1999 had it worse.

Most of us received a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule.All we had was pure joy in our electorates hearts because they had a democratically elected governor.

Many years have passed, and people now have all of their memories entwined into one.

From health to education to the economy to security, Lagos state and many other states were in turmoil as a results of years of military rule but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.

These large progress came as a result of assembling 23 best brains in Lagos state to examine each sector of Lagos and provide a workable solution to its unique challenges.

In the Education sector:-

They discovered that out of the 7,877 classrooms that were available, 5,908 needed renovation.With 682,000 students, the 7,877 classrooms were insufficient due to the UNESCO standard of 1:25 students per classroom.

The Asiwaju-led administration was tasked with figuring out how to add 5,768 more classrooms to the existing ones.

New elementary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools were erected in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 to address this issue.

Asiwaju-led government took the following steps to guarantee that pupils received the finest education possible:

– they started a series of staff training and development programs in various courses, seminars, and workshops.

Numerous principals were sponsored to travel to Cape Town, Nairobi, and Auckland between 1999 and 2007.

In total, more than 100 instructors received training in Nigeria and other French-speaking African nations.

-Provision of computer systems to the ministry, SUBEB, TEPO, and six school districts.

-In order to keep up with the most recent global educational trends, Lagos State funded the training of 1,400 teachers to teach the recently introduced family life health education by the national council on education.

Doing so, Lagos State became the first to adopt and execute FLHE program.

Additionally, free textbooks were distributed among several schools.

The Asiwaju-led government had an effect on the tertiary institution as well, as a backlog of more than 25,000 diploma, degree, and postgraduate certificates was cleared.

Under the Asiwaju administration,

the Lagos State University College of Medicine was founded to provide top-notch medical training. It received accreditation in 2005, and its first class of medical doctors graduated in 2006.

The arduous labor the Asiwaju-led government put into the educational fields is clearly visible in the worldwide and domestic honors its pupils have gone on to win.

The Lagos state government won the Innovative Excellence Award at the 2000 World Wide Young Research For Environment (WYRE) Fair in Germany.

Got a special invitation to the 2001 WYRE international research camp in the USA.

And judged one of the top 13 countries from the 73 nations that took part in the exercise.

At the NNPC National Science Quiz Competition in 2004, Lagos State also came first.

They also won grand prize for the 1999, 2000, and 2006 JETS competitions.

Lagos state represented Nigeria in 2002, 2003, and 2004 at the ESKOM Expo for Scientists in the USA, where they took home gold, bronze, and silver awards, respectively.

Additionally, the BAT government outfitted 40 schools with computers and constructed 25 community vocational centers in addition to outfitting government technical colleges.

Lagos state had 606 public secondary and 937 primary schools with a combined enrollment of 582,000 and 423,000 students in 2007 as a result of the significant progress in the educational field.

Between 1999 and 2007, there were 323,000 additional enrolments which came as a result of improvement of the sector.

The administration developed 29 brand-new inclusive divisions to ensure that people who are physically or intellectually challenged are not left out.

All of this improvement did not come at the expense of the kids’ physical and mental growth, as his administration promoted school sports by bringing back the Principal Cup competition. He also gave each government school N100,000 to improve their sports facilities.

In sports Lagos state represented Nigeria and won the U-14 Umbro football championship in Manchester in 2002.

Lagos also triumphed in the 2005 Nestle-Milo Basketball Championship for secondary schools across all state in Nigeria.

To God be the glory

