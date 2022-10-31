PDP Senator, Nnamani Lists Tinubu’s Achievements In Health Sector As Governor

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu #citi_BOY Lagos State Health Sector 1999-2007. A Review: Before taking the oath of office, Bola formed a transitional working group to assess the state of Lagos’s health and make some recommendations which were immediately implemented.

PMTCT –Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission

IEC– Information, Education and Communication ( like posters, handbills, pamphlets etc)

BCC – Behavioral Change Communication.(Materials or process used to communicate IECs effectively)LASEMS –Lagos State Emergency Med. Services

Some of these recommendations include: – the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency which was in charge of HIV/AIDS control.

HIV prevalence decreased as a result, falling from 6.7% to 3.5% between 1999 and 2007.

Thousands of pregnant women received counseling/therapy in PMTCT in the 10 PMTCT centers set up by his government, thereby aiding in preventing mother-to-child transmission.

Roll back malaria program was kicked off and more than 3.6 million patients received free treatment and more than 681,000 and 1 million treated nets and BCC/IEC supplies were supplied, respectively.

Over 181,627 doses of the Sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine formulations were provided, and intermittent preventative therapy for malaria in pregnant women was implemented. A medical culture well established in Lagos State. See citation.

To end poliomyelitis, Lagos State actively participated in the NPI, National Program on Immunization and more than 2.5 million children received the Polio vaccine within the campaign.

Under the Asiwaju government, Lagos State launched a School Health Program, which provided free eye screening and treatment for around 6,600 students and provided free milk to over 900 public schools totaling about 297,000students.

This initiative provided health training to over 200 master teachers and health professionals.

His administration also embarked on General Free Health Care with a Reproductive Component.

The Free Health Scheme covered Children Under 12 and Adults Over 60, it also included no-cost prenatal care for expectant mothers.

This plan also benefited public employees, their spouses, and their four dependent children who were under the age of 18.

The free health program helped more than 4 million children, 1.9 million adults, and 1.2 million government employees.

While the reproductive health program was responsible for training 420 community-based workers, 70 health workers, and 154 community health extension workers

in the numerous reproductive health interventions by the state.

The various programs helped over 328,000 people from Lagos State.

Over 654,000 adults were examined as part of Lagos State’s Blindness Preventive Program, and 221,000 received free glasses and medication in addition to free medication, while 11,000 persons received free surgical procedures.

Lagos State’s budgeted allocation for health increased from 1.6 billion to 11.8 billion between 1999 and 2006. More than 3,400 people were employed by Lagos State, and more than 5,000 healthcare professionals were trained in various programs.

To stop the brain drain from the health industry, Asiwaju additionally implemented several allowances for medical personnel.

The following are additional state initiatives related to health:

–Rural health ambulance boat service.

–Hospital based 24hrs free emergency services (LASEMS).

– Pre hospital ambulance Service

– Drug quality control laboratory.

– Establishment of Environmental health monitoring unit.

–Completion of abandoned hospital projects

To name a few.

In recognition of this achievement, the Tinubu government was given both national and international honors, including:

– The Habitat Award for Improving the Living Environment (2002).

– The World Leadership Award (2005)

At the 50th National Council on Health conference, which was held in Abuja in 2007, Lagos state was the only state to receive the award of merit in honor of the great contribution made toward improved health services in Nigeria.

OCCURRENCE OF MALARIA AND UTILIZATION OF ANTIMALARIA PREVENTIVE MEASURES AMONGST PREGNANT WOMEN ATTENDING AJEROMI- IFELODUN GENERAL HOSPITAL, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA

Oboh, M.A1*, Idowu, E.T2, Oyebola, M.K2,3, Olukosi, Y.A,3 Otubanjo, O.A,2 Mafe, M.A.3



