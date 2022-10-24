Peace Achiever Award: Nlemchukwu Godswill Wins “Youth Ambassador Of The Year” Award

Peace Achievers International Award: Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi wins Youth Ambassador of the year

The Chief Executive Officer KachiPlug Nigeria Limited, Amb. Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi has bagged an Excellence in Peace and Community Development award as the Youth Ambassador Of the Year.

In a chat with the awardee, Nlemchukwu Godswill stated that the award presentation is targeted at honoring personalities worldwide who have contributed to developing peace across Nigeria.

He further said that this year’s award presentation is the 11th edition in partnership with the American Management University USA. The Peace project is an annual event that assembles various international organizations worldwide.

The theme of this year’s Peace Achievers International Award and Summit is titled: “Role Of The Nigeria Youths, Business And Community Leaders, Media And Security Agencies In The 2023 General Elections.”

Nlemchukwu Godswill pointed out that the forthcoming election is essential peace and unity of the nation and will be very important for all hands to be on deck toward creating a way forward during the conference.

As expected, the 2022 Peace Achievers International Award attracted the great and powerful as the most anticipated event.

The event was a night of entertainment, fun, and music for Nigerians of various classes who attended the 11th annual event.

The Peace Achievers International Awards, which began in 2012, is a flagship event for the organization in its quest to promote peace and national unity.

Mr. Kingsley Amafibe, the head of the project, explained that this plan is to make people aware of the need to promote peace as a good tool for community development. “It is the vehicle we use to carry the message of peace across Nigeria…” As an organization, we have sought peace and preached peace through this unique platform that we have brought to different states and cities. Amafibe said.

According to Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, chairman of the planning committee, recognizes those who have made significant contributions to community building through activities and support related to peace, job creation, and entrepreneurship.

“They were honored for their leadership and selfless work in promoting peace and their involvement in programs that promote peace, youth, and economic development,” he said.

The awards cover various areas to showcase the organization’s commitment to rewarding people from all walks of life. There are categories of excellence in youth empowerment, awards for outstanding leadership in public administration, awards for innovation and technology, awards for NGO of the year, and others.

The 2022 Peace Achievers International Award lives up to its billing in many ways as Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi Founder KachiPlug Nigeria Limited Bagged An Award as The Youth Ambassador Of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Just Concluded Event Over the Weekend.



Source:

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/peace-achievers-international-award-nlemchukwu-godswill-onyedikachi-wins-youth-ambassador-of-the-year/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related