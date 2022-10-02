Peak Chocolate To Celebrate Familes With The Peak Chocolate Family Contest 3.0

Peak Chocolate to celebrate family togetherness with the Peak Chocolate Family Contest 3.0

Winners to be rewarded with all-expense paid family getaways, cash prizes and one year supply of Peak Chocolate

Family is the greatest asset and support system one can ask for, and a cup of Peak Chocolate is the perfect convergence for families who want to indulge on a nourishing treat, this is why Peak Chocolate the 3-in-1 nourishing cocoa beverage from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, is pleased to announce the continuation of Peak Chocolate Family Contest, beginning September, 2022.

The game show will be held virtually on Instagram live and anchored by energetic brand influencers and hosts Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) and Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni) and it promises to be very exciting and memorable, as always.

Speaking on why Peak Chocolate has brought back the contest for the third time, Brand Manager, Peak Chocolate, Mrs Omotayo Olaobaju, stated that the Peak Chocolate Family Contest is borne out of the need to promote family bonding, while creating an unforgettable experience for them.

“Nothing fosters great family moments like Peak Chocolate Family Contest, however, families living in metropolitan cities are usually very busy, although they all desire great family moments, this hardly happens due to several factors. That is why, we are bringing back season three after the successful execution of the first two seasons, to further help bring families together for that exciting, delightful yet rewarding experience with Peak Chocolate” she added.

Fifteen families will participate during each live session in which each family will be allotted five minutes to answer as many brand and general knowledge questions as possible. The top three families (from the 15) with the highest number of points from general knowledge questions answered each week will advance to the grand finale on the 4th week to win the grand and consolation prizes.

The first placed family will win a cash prize of N100,000, a family weekend getaway trip and a year supply of Peak Chocolate. In addition, the second and third placed families will win N50,000 and N30,000 respectively along-side a family weekend getaway trip and a six- and three-months’ supplies of Peak Chocolate respectively.

To participate in the contest, interested families will purchase two 380g Refill pouches or four rolls of Peak Chocolate sachets at any retail location. Participants are expected to upload a picture of the product together with an exciting story about their family on the Peak Chocolate Family Contest – Peakmilk registration page.



There will also be different rewarding activities for the live viewers who are not participating in the contest, as they also stand the opportunity to win airtime rewards.

More details of the contest can be found on @peakchocolateng on Instagram and on Facebook at @Peakchocolateng.

