Peak Unveils The UnstoppableHumansOfChange Campaign, Calls For Entries

In a celebration of the resilient and unstoppable ethos that has come to define the Nigerian spirit, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s leading dairy manufacturer and makers of the nutritious Peak brand is leading the search for #UnstoppableHumansofChange across the country. Over the years, Peak’s mantra has successfully revolved around encouraging Nigerians to “reach for their Peak” while inspiring incredible stories of individuals impacting their communities who have defied the odds and achieved groundbreaking success in various fields of endeavor. The #UnstoppableHumansofChange campaign follows from these lofty ideals in recognizing Nigerians who have served as indomitable change agents and have long gone unrewarded.

According to the Marketing Manager of the Peak brand, Omolara Banjoko, “There are certain people on earth that exist simply to nourish the lives of those around them. They are full-time heroes without capes; humans full of empathy and backed by action to effect change in the lives of the underserved. These are the Humans of Change. At Peak Milk, we recognize and appreciate them and this campaign is all about giving back to these marvelous humans.”

Across different categories of social work, that is, education, health, finance, hospitality and environment, members of the public will be expected to nominate individuals doing great things in their communities in spite of all the challenges facing the average Nigerian. Nominations are now open and entries are expected to be submitted on https:// www.peakmilk.com.ng/campaigns/unstoppable-humans-of-change/ .

The first-place winner will receive 2 million naira as cash prize, a year supply of Peak milk and mentoring sessions with renowned experts in their area of impact. Second and third place winners will each get 1.5-million-naira cash prize, a year supply of Peak milk and mentoring sessions with renowned experts in their area of impact. The fourth to sixth place winners will each get 1million naira and 6-month supply of Peak milk while seventh to tenth place winners will receive five hundred thousand naira each as well as 6-month supply of Peak milk.

Speaking on the importance of the campaign, Peak Brand Manager, Lilian Elue noted that as a brand that provides quality nourishment for stronger bodies and sharper minds, Peak has since 2016 been an ardent supporter and partner in progress in recognizing the achievements of Nigeria’s special sports athletes who have done the country proud in several continental and global meets such as the All-Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Peak of it all – the Olympics.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of the Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development (DD) in August 2010 in Nigeria. This is gradually developing into a full national initiative as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers.

The Company plans to further train and consult with farmers, with the support of the Government and other key partners. See also: www.frieslandcampinan.com.ng

