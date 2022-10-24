Penny Mordaunt Withdraws, Rishi Sunak To Be Announced UK PM

Penny Mordaunt has dropped out of the Conservative leadership race at the last minute after failing to secure 100 backers, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister.

The leader of the Commons had struggled to get fellow MPs to publicly declare as former chancellor Mr Sunak’s support surged.
