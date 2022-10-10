[b]PERFECT YOUR INTERVIEW BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:

• Realise that you are in an employment marketplace; it’s your duty to sell your services, not your recruiter persuading you to sell.

• Interviewers are not always clear about the job requirements, as well as the skills and experiences they seek in a candidate. You can assist the interviewer in clarifying the requirements by being the candidate they are looking for.

• It’s pointless to spend so much time preparing to answer interview questions when the focus is to actively sell yourself.

• What distinguishes you from the rest? Your answer to this is crucial. Repeating the same actions as every other candidate will not help you win the interview.

• Want to have a successful interview? Ask good questions. Not what’s the working hour or working days, aside the salary what other benefits attached to the role or is this role remote, hybrid or full time?

• You must understand that hiring managers are tired of the sweet talks. Relate to the issues and be the solution. Like they say, if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.

• List your achievements and sell your achievements. You must work on having an achievement in any workplace; it’s crucial for your future.

In selling yourself during an interview, think of yourself as a business.[/b]

