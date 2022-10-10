Perpetual Ogbiyoyo Wins Nigeria Women’s Chess Championship 2022

She defended the title again, winning the Nigeria Chess championship.

Meet Perpetual Ogbiyoyo—Nigeria Women’s National Chess Champion for 2022-2023.

https://twitter.com/OyeyemiFawole/status/1579294168874377218

