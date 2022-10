Pete Edochie and his lovely wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary over the weekend.

53 years of being happily married to one person is a feat that cannot be over rated. The couple were joined by their children, friends and family as they thanked God for life, health and wealth.

Yul Edochie, son of the couple who recently took a second wife is also seen in the video greeting and celebrating with his parents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cq3IIQypXUM

