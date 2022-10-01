Peter Obi 1-Million-Man Rally In Aba, Abia State (Pictures)

Ongoing now, 1million march for Peter Obi. Nigeria youths are talking. We are tired of excuses, we are tired of ASUU strike, power failure, insecurity, poverty, hyper inflation and mismanagement of the economy

