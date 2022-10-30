Peter Obi Calls Nassarawa “A Great Country”

Blunder Upon Blunders: Obidient Movement Losses Steam As Peter Obi Claims Nassarawa is a Great Country(Video)

“The people of Nassarawa support agriculture, Nasarawa is big, its a great country” Please stop right there; did Peter Obi just call Nassarawa a great country?

I previously questioned if the LP candidate was suffering from dementia or if he had made a purposeful shift to trend. His inconsistency in providing figures and manipulating facts has become notorious.

Given that publicity may be good or bad depending on your point of view, might this be a strategy to make headlines for the wrong reasons?

The LP launched its presidential campaign in Nasarrawa state yesterday and made three major gaffes. The first was that Obi was found dozing and snoring when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia, the second was that the gathering at the Flag off was scanty, as shown by channels Tv, and the third was Obi’s ludicrous claim that Nassarawa is a great country.

If Obi can’t keep track of figures at 61, what will he do when he’s 64? He said Nassarawa was a great country bigger than Israel, therefore if he had visited Borno, he would have declared Borno was a great CONTINENT bigger than America.

Obi’s gaffe and inconsistency should be investigated thoroughly because Nigeria cannot afford an administration that is inconsistent with its policies and developmental plans. Meanwhile, are you aware or have you observed that the LP has lost steam?

The flag off yesterday drew a pathetic audience, and from the aerial view as shown on channels TV, it was pitiful; forget about the make-up images brandished around by the Obidients, the Nassarawa flag off was a massive flop.

The Labour Party has also stated that it is broke and in need of funding, while its presidential candidate boasts about being wealthier than US President Joe Biden and still being unable to fund his campaigns. Party members accuse Obi of using his personal accounts to divert donated funds to the campaign, which portrays Obi as using the elections as a CASH OUT point.

It has been observed that, since the release of the restriction on political campaigns, the LP has looked for any excuse to postpone their campaigns, as opposed to the initial GRAGRA that was displayed before INEC lifted the ban on electoral activities.

As the electoral campaigns take a twisted turn with heated activities is the LP likely to gain back momentum? How would Peter Obi put his multiple blunders to check in the coming few weeks and months leading to the main elections?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Meanwhile, watch the video on his blunder and the overhead view of images as reported by TV stations.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and principal of Bush Radio Academy.

Copyright protected.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/?p=90572&preview=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related