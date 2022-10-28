Peter Obi Commends The Nigerian That Mounted The LP’s Flag On Mount Kilimanjaro

Peter Obi

I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and Diaspora. Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good. Thank you @OGersh for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice. I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa. It may be a tough journey, but we are not stopping, till we get to the top. -PO



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1585609206178238464?t=og12E0jvlBSVsEucMs_GbQ&s=19

