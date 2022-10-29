It was a pleasure to return to Kano and an honour for Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I to call on HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and exchange views on critical nation-building issues.- PO
https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1585948207447945218
Peter Obi & Datti Baba-Ahmed Visited Ado Bayero In Kano (Photos)
It was a pleasure to return to Kano and an honour for Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I to call on HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and exchange views on critical nation-building issues.- PO