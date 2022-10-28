Peter Obi Has Already Won The Election, There’s No Competition – Kenneth Okonkwo

The 2023 election is between Peter Obi and others. – Kenneth Okonkwo, Labour Party chieftain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvyUS6k3HxA

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1585701543751270400?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

