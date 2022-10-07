Peter Obi Has Good Economic Plans For The Naira – Kingsley Moghalu

Economists and we’ll meaning Nigerians are praising Peter Obi Economic Policy as contain in his policy document especially his policy on Forex.

Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter handle to share his policy on helping the Naira grow.

We will remove import and forex restrictions and insist on a single forex market. The current system penalizes exporters who bring in forex by forcing them to sell at a rate that they are unable to source for forex when they need to purchase forex.



Kingsley Moghalu, Former Deputy Governor of CBN agreed with his idea.

@PeterObi ‘s indication of his plan, if elected President, to restore the ( presently mortgaged) independence of @cenbank and support the abolition of multiple exchange rates is good economic thinking. I agree. And I know investors (local and foreign) will, too.

