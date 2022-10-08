Peter Obi Inflicted Pains On Judiciary Staff, Doctors, Lecturer – TonyeBarcanista

By TonyeBarcanista

On 17 Jan 2011 Judiciary Staff Union of Anambra State High Court embarked on 4 months strike over the failure of Peter Obi to meet their demand. No Court sitting for 4 months.

Similarly by the first week of February 2011 doctors in Anambra State embarked on a 13 month strike after Peter Obi refused to pay them the consolidated salaries and allowances negotiated between the NMA & FG/SGs. Other health workers joined the strike in March 2011.

In July 2010 Anambra State Uni Lecturers embarked on strike action after Peter Obi refused to attend to their demands. Obi instead fired the VC for refusing to sanction striking lecturers. The strike was eventually called off on January 18, 2011 – that is 6 months after.

Meanwhile Obi was lavishing the State’s money buying 200 Sedans and SUV for Judges of Anambra State origin serving at Federal High Courts, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, State High Courts other Anambra State, the Court of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal

From the Peter Obi largesse each of the Judges of the High Courts were given Toyota saloon car while their counter parts at the Court of Appeal were given a Nissan SUV otherwise called Jeep. The value of these largese was estimated at N1bn ($670million @143/$)M

As Obi wasted money, the State’s Judiciary remained in ruins. According to the Chief Judge in Nov 2010

“Our Judges and Magistrates have continued to sit under dilapidated and in some cases, leaking roofs. The roofs, ceilings and walls of most of our Courts are decaying due to old age.”

Obi’s unpopularity among Anambra workers was visible in August 2011 Labour Rally. With his chants

“Ikwusigo, inabago, 419/ Ezigbo onye ori azulu azu k’ibu, 419” – which translates as, “Have you finished speaking, are you leaving, 419/ A well-trained thief is who you are, 419.”

Obi’s 8 years gubernatorial tenure was about insensitivity to Anambra workers, poor economic output for the state and deception. This is why he avoids discussing his antecedents.

The only way out for Nigeria is Atiku Abubakar to implement #PDPRecoveryPlan and restore NGR’s glory



NB: Obi was sworn in as Governor of Anambra State in March 2006 and March 2010 for a second term

