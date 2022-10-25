Peter Obi Pictured With Arise TV Presenters, Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni, Ckay

Arise TV Presenters , Reuben abati, Rufai Oseni and Ckay all smiles as they take new photo with the 2023 presidential front runner and labour party presidential flag bearer, Mr Peter Obi..

The Photo was shared by Ckay on his social media page with the caption :

Always a pleasure having Peter Obi on the morning show on Arise TV.

It’s also a thing of pride being the presenter of the number one morning show in Nigeria .

All thanks to crew, and also the amazing presenters Dr Reuben abati, Rufai Oseni and Tundun abiola .

