Peter Obi Rally In Akwa Ibom (Pictures)

Just like in every other states showing support for the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the person of HE Peter Gregory Obi, Akwa Abasi Ibom people in the state capital of Uyo, also show their solidarity for #ObiDatti by coming out in numbers as they converge at the Nwaniba Water Fountain as their meeting point before walking the streets of Uyo.

Below are some

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related