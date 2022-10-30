Peter Obi Set To Tour Nigerian Universities (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Up next: Nigeria Universities solidarity Rally for Peter Obi.

Peter Obi dey carry others dey go where Dem no know

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: