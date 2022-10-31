Peter Obi Wants To “Speak Directly To All Nigerians”

Dr Yunusa Tanko @YunusaTanko

PRESS STATEMENT

30th October, 2022.

……LABOUR PARTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETER OBI WANTS TO TALK TO NIGERIANS DIRECTLY .

The Labour Party, Presidential Campaign Council wishes to announce that His Excellency the Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi wants to talk to Nigerians directly.

He wants to feel the pulse of Nigerians one on one for an effective reach to all and sundry.

To this end, I am directed to inform all Nigerians to reach out to His Excellency, Peter Obi by logging in or registering via the following website below, please.

https://www.obidatticampaign.com/

Your inputs are highly solicited towards our collective success.

Thank You.

Dr Yunusa Tanko

Chief Spokespersons

LP-PCC



https://twitter.com/YunusaTanko/status/1586814804194377730

