Peter Obi Wants To “Speak Directly To All Nigerians”

PRESS STATEMENT
30th October, 2022.
……LABOUR PARTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETER OBI WANTS TO TALK TO NIGERIANS DIRECTLY .
The Labour Party, Presidential Campaign Council wishes to announce that His Excellency the Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi wants to talk to Nigerians directly.
He wants to feel the pulse of Nigerians one on one for an effective reach to all and sundry.
To this end, I am directed to inform all Nigerians to reach out to His Excellency, Peter Obi by logging in or registering via the following website below, please.
https://www.obidatticampaign.com/
Your inputs are highly solicited towards our collective success.
Thank You.
Dr Yunusa Tanko
Chief Spokespersons
LP-PCC
