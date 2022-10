Without Obi in the race, Bola Tinubu would have had absolutely no chance. Peter Obi is not the Southeast’s chance. He is Tinubu’s chance! He has helped Tinubu level the real race, which is between him and Atiku. For Tinubu, Obi is the best early Christmas gift ever!

#TableShaker



https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1576254573572153344

