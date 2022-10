https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nYkdjpoG2w

Peter Obi’s Achievements In Rural Areas In Anambra That Isn’t Talked Much About (Video)

How did Peter Obi reduce poverty in rural areas in Anambra state?? He did this by rural infrastructural development.

The construction of rural roads that inter connected the communities brought increased wealth creation for the people.

These things aren’t rocket science.

Go and verify.

Watch the video below above

