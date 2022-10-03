Competence and not religion or ethnicity should be the main consideration of Nigerians in electing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has admonished.

Oke, who also advised Nigerians against selling their future to money-bag politicians, said every voter should identify one of the 18 candidates in the presidential race that can take Nigeria to the promised land.

He warned that “desperate, oppressive, domineering and divisive politicians” are gearing up to “kill and destroy” to gain power against the wish of Nigerians.

The PFN President said he had personally resolved to cast his vote for either a Christian or Muslim presidential candidate that has the capacity to deliver the nation from its current predicaments.

Oke added that now was the time for the electorate to demand the candidates’ manifestos to give them insight into the plans they(candidates) have for the country and the citizens.

The cleric spoke at the “First Service of the New Ministerial Year” Sword of the Spirit Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State.

https://thenationonlineng.net/pfn-to-nigerians-vote-competence-not-religion/

