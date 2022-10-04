Photo Of The Billionaire Owner Of Lagos Mansion Where ₦8.8bn Drugs Were Discovered

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has busted a mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos State where Tramadol was stored.

According to the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Monday, the pills recovered from the mansion were no less than 13,451,466 and worth N8.8bn in street value.

He said the mansion belonged to a billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, who has been arrested by the agency.



https://punchng.com/pictorial-ndlea-recovers-n8-8bn-worth-of-tramadol/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1664811427

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7364015/mansion-used-warehouse-13million-pills

