Photo Of The Woman Murdered By Serial Killer Doctor In Kwara

Facebook user, Rahmheart Idris Rahmat has mourned the woman who was murdered by the Chief Medical Director at Kaiama General Hospital, Kwara State, Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale.

LIB reported that Nafisat Halidu’s corpse was found buried in a shallow grave in the office of the suspect on Friday, September 30, 2022, almost a year after she went missing.

The victim was declared missing in Kaiama Local government area of the state since November 2021.

Body of another female victim was also recovered from the suspect’s office.

Rahmat shared a photo of the deceased on Sunday, October 2, writing; “Subhanallah. This life is full of wickedness. So so sad so disheartening. Dr Abbas adio an orthopedic doctor from kaima ..is a murderer and also an ritualist. The above mentioned medical doctor, an indigene of OFFA is responsible for her demise and some other killing, kidnapping among others…in Kaima,”

“This my friend halidu nafisat from kaima got missing since last year 11th of November and her dead body was found at this doctor Abbas lodge yesterday after killing one innocent man that’s a taxi driver at Benin city..Kai I pray justice should be done for those innocent souls. May your gentle soul rest in peace”.



