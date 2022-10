https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpijCrKMYI8

Former Nigerian first lady, Patience Jonathan celebrated her birthday as she turned 57 on October 25, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

She was celebrated by her husband, former president Goodluck Jonathan, their children, family members, and friends at her birthday party.



https://igberetvnews.com/1430979/photos-video-former-first-lady-patience-jonathans-57th-birthday-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related