Multiple pro Atiku rallies were held in several cities, towns and villages in the North over the weekend.
Towns like Bida, Okenne, Jibiya, Kamba and other towns were all shut down due to pro Atiku rallies held on those towns.
As the Atiku campaign continues to gather momentum in the North, more defections from APC to PDP are expected in the coming days.
Photos From Atiku’s Rallies In Northern Cities
Multiple pro Atiku rallies were held in several cities, towns and villages in the North over the weekend.